COVID-19: 1,541 new cases, 32 deaths reported in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 32 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,804, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 32 more lives and 1,541 fresh infections were reported.

The total count of active cases is 22,285.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,505 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,558 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 577,482.

A total of 41,849 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 542,393 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,873,741 samples have been tested thus far.

