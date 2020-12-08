Pakistan records 89 deaths, over 2800 infections within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 89 deaths and 2,885 new cases due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, 89 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,487. 13,932 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,486 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 44,218 and the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases reaches up to 8.58 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 423,179.

A total of 33,610 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 370,474 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 5,827,852 samples have been tested thus far.

Earlier on Monday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had been told that the provincial authorities are implementing strict measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic by the imposition of fines and seizing properties of violators of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to statistics, the positivity rate of coronavirus pandemic in Sindh is 15.83, 11.93 pc in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) region, 11.61 pc in Balochistan, 2.89 pc in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 8.20 pc Islamabad and 8.22 in Punjab.

The officials had stated that more than 40,000 coronavirus detection tests are being conducted on a daily basis since last two weeks and 81 per cent COVID-19 positive patients were belonging to the major cities.

With regards to the ongoing detection tests across the country, they said that 40 per cent of tests were conducted on the basis of contact tracing in the last week.

Smart lockdown imposed at 4,503 spots with a population of around 150 million across the country, said the officials, adding that strict steps are being taken to curb the virus spread in provinces besides enforcement of SOPs.

