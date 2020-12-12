Pakistan records 2,729 COVID-19 infections, 71 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 71 deaths and 2,729 new cases due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 71 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,724. 2,116 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,470 patients are in critical condition, however, no patient has been declared critical today.

The total count of active cases is 45,124 and the positivity rate was recorded up to 6.5 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 435,056.

A total of 41,426 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 381,208 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 5,990,168 samples have been tested thus far.

