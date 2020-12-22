Coronavirus claims 82 more lives in Pakistan; 1704 infections reported

ISLAMABAD: The statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 82 more lives, whereas, 1,704 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, 82 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 9,474. 1,852 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,398 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 40,261 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 4.9 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 460,672.

A total of 34,594 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 410,937 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,370,707 samples have been tested thus far.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan had declared a temporary suspension on all incoming flights from the United Kingdom for at least a week on the premise of new COVID strain detection in England which is ‘more transmissible than other previously known strains’.

“Direct or indirect travel from the UK would be temporarily suspended, starting 11:59 PM on 22nd of December 2020,” the press release on the new development read.

According to the notification, all travelers who are in or have been in the UK over the past 10 days will not be allowed entry into Pakistan.

However, the press statement read that passengers in transit in the UK, who do not leave airside during the transit will be allowed entry in the country.

According to the press release, preliminary analysis of new COVID strain suggests that this particular mutation is approximately 70 per cent more transmissible. “However, so far, there is no evidence to suggest that the infection caused by this strain is any more severe.”

