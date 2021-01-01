COVID-19 claims 71 lives within 24 hours; 2,463 new cases reported

ISLAMABAD: The statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 71 more lives, whereas, 2,463 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, 71 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 10,176. 2,156 patients have recovered from the virus in a day.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 482,178.

