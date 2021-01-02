Web Analytics
Pakistan records over 80 COVID-19 deaths, 2,184 infections in a day

covid-19 cases deaths positivity rate ncoc

ISLAMABAD: The statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 82 more lives, whereas, 2,184 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 82 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 10,258. 1,745 patients have recovered from the virus in a day.

The total count of active cases is 35,130.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 484,362.

