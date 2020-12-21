1792 infections, 62 COVID-19 deaths reported in 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 62 more lives, whereas, 1,792 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, 62 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 9,392. 1,680 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,403 patients are in critical condition including 38 new patients.

The total count of active cases is 40,491 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 5.15 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 458,968.

A total of 34,772 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 409,085 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,336,113 samples have been tested thus far.

