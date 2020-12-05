COVID-19 positivity rate rises as 3,119 new cases reported in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 3,119 new cases and 44 deaths due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 44 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,303. 2,224 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,441 patients are in critical condition including 46 reported within a day.

The total count of active cases is 52,359 and the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases reaches up to 7.58 per cent as compared to yesterday’s record up to 7.3 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 413,191.

A total of 41,115 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 2,224 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,713,341 samples have been tested thus far.

