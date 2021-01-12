2,408 cases, 41 COVID-19 deaths recorded within 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 41 more lives, whereas, 2,408 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, 41 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 10,717. 3,606 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,340 patients are in critical condition including 54 whose health condition has been declared sensitive.

The total count of active cases is 34,007.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 506,701.

A total of 40,088 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 461,977 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,162,626 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments