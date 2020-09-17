COVID-19 cases reported at IBA, interior Sindh colleges

KARACHI/HALA: The classes at IBA Karachi campus and City Campus have been suspended for two days’ after two students diagnosed COVID-19 positive, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Institute of Business Administration (IBA) campus sources, two students at Karachi campus of the IBA have been found positive of coronavirus and shifted to quarantine.

The infected students belong to Lahore and Islamabad, according to sources.

The teaching classes have been suspended for two days at IBA’s Karachi and City campuses.

The coronavirus testing being conducted at IBA since September 14 in collaboration with the district health office.

A spokesperson of IBA has stated that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be made further effective at the academic institution.

Moreover, Sindh Health Department has disclosed that eight employees of Matiari, Hala and New Saeedabad colleges have been diagnosed positive in coronavirus tests.

“The Principal of New Saeedabad College has been among the infected patients of novel coronavirus”, according to health department sources.

“Two professors and a senior clerk of Hala Girls College, have also been among the infected persons.”

Hala college, which was to be opened after six months, has been closed again after the cases of coronavirus.

The authorities also considering over closing down the New Saeedabad College for an indefinite period, sources said.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), earlier said that as many as 22 educational institutions have been sealed over neglecting standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to control over coronavirus spread.

The institutions were sealed over failure to implement coronavirus SOPs. The virus spread in the sealed educational institutions due to lack of arrangements by the management.

According to NCOC, the highest number of sealed educational institutions are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while five in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and one institution was sealed in Islamabad.

Earlier on Wednesday, eight teachers of Government Higher Secondary School Rashkai in Peshawar tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Schools, colleges and universities across Pakistan reopened on Tuesday, ending a nearly six-month-long closure due to coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments