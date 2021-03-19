ISLAMABAD: Amid the rising positivity ratio of COVID-19, the Islamabad administration has announced more restrictions on movement in the federal capital, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the Islamabad administration, the out-door dining facility will remain shut in the capital city after 10:00 pm.

The markets, restaurants will remain shut completely on weekdays (Saturday and Sunday), the administration notified further adding that the grocery and medical stores will, however, remain open during the restricted period.

The hotels and restaurants will be allowed to offer takeaway services as business activities and restaurant services have been restricted owing to the rising COVID positivity ratio.

It is pertinent to mention here that the daily positivity ratio of coronavirus cases in Islamabad reached 8.5 percent on Friday, the highest in the current year.

According to Islamabad District Health Officer Dr. Zaeem Zia, the coronavirus positivity rate in the capital rose to 8.5 percent.

During the last 24 hours, 620 COVID-19 cases were reported, surging the overall number of cases in Islamabad to 50,096. Five more people lost their lives while battling the deadly pandemic during the said period.

The DHO said 51pc of the ventilators reserved for the critical patients of coronavirus are currently under use.

