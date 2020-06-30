441 COVID-19 patients recovered in KP; lockdown measures lifted in some areas

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department has confirmed that 441 more patients recovered from COVID-19 which took the total number to 13,067, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The health department’s spokesperson said that 16 people have passed away due to coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 951, whereas, 483 new cases were reported today. The total count of coronavirus cases in KP reached 26,598.

After witnessing the decline in COVID-19 cases, smart lockdown restrictions have been lifted in some areas of Peshawar and Mardan.

The local administration of Peshawar has notified to lift smart lockdown in two areas including Union Council Aasia and Shinwari Town from July 1 (Wednesday). The deputy commissioner announced that the lockdown will be fully lifted from July 1 at 3:00 pm.

Moreover, Mardan deputy commissioner announced to lift lockdown in five areas including Sector A, Daman-e-Koh, Bijli Ghar, Jan Abad and Katlang as no new case of coronavirus has emerged from the localities.

Comments

comments