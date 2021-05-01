Sindh sees over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for fifth straight day

KARACHI: The Sindh province on Saturday reported more than 1178 COVID-19 cases in a day with 13 more patients succumbing to death, lifting the death toll to 4,658, ARY News reported.

Giving a daily briefing on COVID-19, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 14,739 samples were tested which detected 1178 cases that constituted a 8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,651,515 tests have been conducted against which 284,737 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 264,832 patients have recovered, including 418 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 15,247 patients were under treatment, of them 14,620 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 620 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 584 patients was stated to be critical, including 44 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1178 new cases, 419 have been detected from Karachi, including 235 from East, 83 South, 42 Malir, 29 Korangi, 24 Central, and 6 West.

Hyderabad reported 207, Sukkur 85, Nausheroferoze 59, Sanghar 46, Shikarpur 42, Tando Allahyar 36, Shaheed Benazirabad 34, Mirpurkhas 32, Jamshoro 23, Tando Muhammad Khan 18, Badin and Dadu 13 each, Larkana 12, Khairpur 10, Ghotki and Kashmore 7 each.

Comments

comments