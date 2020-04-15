‘Number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan lower than other countries’: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza on Wednesday claimed that number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan was lower as compared to other countries, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Zafar Mirza said that opening of small business does not mean people start neglecting the preventive measures against the virus outbreak.

He urged the people to strictly follow the safety instructions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep themselves safe.

The special assistant maintained that government decided to open the small business to help mitigate sufferings of labour community.

Owing to the government’s effective and timely steps, the Covid-19 death rate was lower as compared to other countries, the special assistant added.

Zafar Mirza said 1,500 patients had been recovered from COVID-19 thus far and added that total 16,387 people were in quarantine centers throughout the country.

The special assistant said that it will be the responsibility of owners and employers to ensure implementation of the preventive measures including social distancing and avoiding rush of customers at the shops.

Earlier today, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab had said that 150 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the province during the past 24 hours.

Murtaza Wahab in a Tweet had said that six more have died from coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 41. He said the confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh has reached 1688.

