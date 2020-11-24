Covid-19 cases soaring at Punjab’s hospitals: sources

LAHORE: The number of the coronavirus cases on rise in Punjab hospitals as this month six times more serious patients have been admitted at hospitals in comparison to the previous month, sources said.

The death rate of COVID-19 patients has also enhanced by three times, sources further said.

The rapid increase in coronavirus cases could overwhelm the available facilities in hospitals, apprehended the sources.

The hospitals across Punjab have overall 1280 ventilators and over 5000 oxygenated beds.

Mayo Hospital in Lahore have maximum 75 ventilators allocated for the novel coronavirus patients. The hospital have presently 30 patients in intensive care unit.

According to reports 12 government hospitals have been made corona focal facilities and 161 critical patients have been admitted at these 12 hospitals.

Mayo Hospital have most of the corona patients i.e. 89 under treatment, while in 19 private hospitals in Lahore have total 130 patients, according to sources.

The Field Hospital at Expo Centre in Lahore have overall 280 oxygen beds available and 40 of them have been fully equipped for the patients.

Chairman Corona Expert Advisory Group (CEAG) Dr Mahmood Shaukat has said that the second wave of coronavirus in the country can be intensified in December and number of deaths in children and elderly persons could increase.

“Increasing number of patients could overwhelm the facilities available in hospitals,” Dr Shaukat further said.

“Presently no vaccine available for the disease, your precaution is vaccine for you,” another expert Prof Asad Aslam has said.

“To keep check on the local transmission of the virus, one should follow the restrictions,” Dr Asad Aslam added.

