COVID-19 claim lives of 155 healthcare workers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 155 healthcare workers have lost their lives while battling the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, quoting sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources at Ministry of National Health, so far 16,124 healthcare workers have contracted the coronavirus, including 9,626 doctors, 2,312 nurses and 4,186 other staff of hospitals.

Overall 15,425 healthcare workers have recovered from the virus while 528 are under isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 at homes and 16 under treatment at hospitals, sources said.

Most of the healthcare workers infected by the virus belong to Sindh. As per the province-wise breakup, in Sindh, 5,710 health workers infected by coronavirus while 53 died in the disease. In Punjab, 3,370 healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus and 28 of them died. In KP, 3,879 healthcare workers were diagnosed with the Covid-19 and 42 of them died.

In Islamabad, 1,459 healthcare workers contracted the coronavirus and 11 of them died. In Balochistan and Azad Kashmir, 773 and 704 healthcare workers contracted the virus respectively and nine died in each region. While in Gilgit-Baltistan, 222 healthcare workers contracted coronavirus and three of them died.

The novel coronavirus has claimed 118 more lives across Pakistan over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 18,915 on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,785 new infections surfaced when 40,736 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded 9.29%, the NCOC said.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care across the country stands at 4,903.

