COVID-19 claims another doctor’s life in KP

PESHAWAR: COVID-19 on Monday has claimed the life of another doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to the provincial doctors association, Dr Muhammad Taufiq contracted coronavirus while performing his duties at the Police Hospital and was self-isolating at home.

The association further revealed that so far the deadly virus has claimed the lives of at least 51 doctors in the province.

It is to be mentioned here that coronavirus has claimed 43 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours. The overall death toll currently stands at 14,821.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 43 more lives and 4,323 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 61,450 and the positivity rate stood at 9.96 per cent.

