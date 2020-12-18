83 deaths from COVID-19, 2972 infections reported in 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 83 more lives, whereas, 2,972 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, 83 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 9,164. 3,261 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,447 patients are in critical condition, however, no critical case was added in today’s tally.

The total count of active cases is 42,478 and the positivity rate is recorded up to 7.58 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 451,494.

A total of 39,171 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 399,852 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,216,060 samples have been tested thus far.

