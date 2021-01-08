Pakistan records 48 COVID-19 deaths, 2,435 infections in a day

ISLAMABAD: The statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 48 more lives, whereas, 2,435 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, 48 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 10,558. 3,313 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,285 patients are in critical condition including 34 new patients.

The total count of active cases is 33,124 and the positivity rate stands at 6.35 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 497,510.

300 patients of coronavirus are on ventilators out of a total of 2,801 people admitted to 627 hospitals across the country.

A total of 38,369 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 453,828 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,002,706 samples have been tested thus far.

