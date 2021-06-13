COVID-19 claims 56 more lives in Pakistan: NCOC

Statistics 13 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,368

Positive Cases: 1239

Positivity % : 3.40%

Deaths : 56 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 13, 2021

The 1,239 new infections emerged when 36,368 tests were conducted with positivity rate recorded at 3.40 per cent, the NCOC said.

On Saturday, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government relaxed lockdown restrictions as new and active COVID-19 continue to decline.

According to a notification, the AJK government has ended the ban on inter-district public transport and allowed the resumption of transport in the districts with 50percent capacity.

The ban on indoor gatherings and congregations and marriage halls was not lifted and restaurants and hotels were directed to work as takeaways, instead of serving food on their premises.