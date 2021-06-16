COVID-19 claims 46 more lives, infects 1,038 in last 24 hours

The new infections emerged when 42,113 tests were conducted with positivity rate recorded at 2.46 per cent, the NCOC said.

Statistics 16 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,113

Positive Cases: 1038

Positivity % : 2.46%

Deaths : 46 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 16, 2021

So far 878,740 people have recovered their health back from the deadly virus, while 2,676 are still said to be critical across the country.

In a bid to help inoculate people who need to travel abroad for education or jobs, the federal government had revised guidelines for the AstraZeneca vaccine and allowed citizens who are 18 or older to get the jab.

According to new guidelines issued by the National Ministry of Health, the vaccine shot could be given to the male aged 18 years or above, and the women above 40 years of age.

As per guidelines, people waiting to travel abroad would be given AstraZeneca jab while the government has restricted the use of AstraZeneca vaccine in people below 18 years of age.