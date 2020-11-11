COVID-19 device Nanowave kills virus by eliminating it with UV light

Following the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases across the globe, a USA-based electronic firm, Dynamics has unveiled a coronavirus killing machine that sucks up germs and blasts them with high-intensity ultraviolet light.

Called Nanowave, the technology is capable of eliminating 99 percent of the virus in less than two thousandths of a second. The device is available for purchase in the US for $3,450 per unit.

In lab testing with the University of Texas, Medical Branch and Colorado State University the device achieved inactivation of 99.99907 percent COVID-19 germs.

“Dynamics has created one of the first viable tools for inactivating the COVID-19 virus,” Carnegie Mellon University professor Elias Towe said in a statement.

“The performance of the device, as measured at major US laboratories, is impressive. What is remarkable is that Dynamics modified some of their unique know-how in flexible microelectronic techniques and merged these with emerging UV-C light technologies to produce intensities sufficient to inactivate the virus.”

Jeff Mullen, Dynamics founder and CEO, said: ‘When we started on this journey, people didn’t even believe UV-C would inactivate the COVID-19 virus as it had never been done before.’

The Nanowave device consists of four motors that pulls air in at up to 300 liters and is capable of pushing the coronavirus free air more than 10 feet away from the system.

Once the air is zapped, the device pushes out inactivated air at different speeds based on the number of devices that are in a single space.

‘This may be particular useful for certain reception areas, office spaces, retail spaces, bathrooms, elevators, meeting rooms, and even vehicles, Dynamics shared in a statement.

‘For large spaces, or faster processing times, additional units may need to be deployed.’

Nanowave Air may also provide inactivated air continuously to a single person, as the device may be pointed directly at a person in order to provide them with a constant stream of inactivated air.

