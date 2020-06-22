COVID-19: DRAP allows import, manufacturing of remdesivir

ISLAMABAD: Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued registration letters for import and manufacturing of remdesivir used for critically ill patients of COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, on increasing demand, approvals are issued to two importers and 14 local manufacturers.

The spokesperson said COVID-19 drug was approved for emergency use in a special emergency meeting in order to ensure early availability.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza yesterday said the government is ensuring sufficient supplies of remdesivir for critical Covid-19 patients.

Separately, Dr Zafar Mirza in a tweet said the DRAP has completed “national stock taking” of dexamethasone – a steroid drug that has shown to be effective in the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients.

“I am pleased to report that we have enough stocks of the medicine available in Pakistan.It is available on prescription only. Any availability issues can be reported on DRAP hotline 0800-03727.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) killed 89 more people in the country over the previous 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,590.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,471 fresh cases were detected, taking the national tally of the infected cases to 179,592.

4,471 new infections were detected when 30,520 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours. Thus far, more than 1.1 million tests have been conducted in the country. 106,040 COVID-19 patients are under treatment.

69,628 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 66,943 in Punjab, 21,997 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,475 in Balochistan, 10,912 in Islamabad, 845 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,188 in Gilgit Baltistan.

