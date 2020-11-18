ISLAMABAD: Amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the federal education ministry has conveyed suggestions to the provinces regarding the closure of educational institutes during winter vacations, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, the suggestions forwarded to the provinces called for the closure of educational institutes in the country from November 24 to January 31 for winter vacations.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It said that the primary schools should be closed from November 24, followed by the closure of middle schools from December 02. The secondary schools should be shut from December 15 amid rising COVID-19 cases.

However, the sources having knowledge of the recommendations said that the education ministry has insisted on calling teachers to the educational institutes in order to train them for online education.

Tele school, tele-radio, and other online education platforms would be implemented for covering the loss of education suffered by the students owing to the closure of educational schools in the country amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The federal education ministry has also suggested extending the educational session to May 31 besides suggesting to take matric and intermediate exams in June 2021.

The inter-provincial conference of education ministers would also be held on November 23, where provinces would put forward their suggestions on the ongoing situation.

The meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood would also be attended by the education ministers of provinces via video link. It would also be attended by the officials of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and federal and provincial health departments.

