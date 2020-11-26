KARACHI: A prominent doctor has advised ban on all public gathering across the country in view of the raging second wave of the COVID-19, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Dr Abdul Bari Khan, a member of the Chief Minister’s Task Force on novel coronavirus, talking in ARY News talk show ‘Bakhabar Sawera, said that the hospitals have been overwhelmed with patients and the pandemic has again reached to the situation similar to past June.

“Everyone should give heed to the serious situation in the second wave of the pandemic,” Dr Abdul Bari, who is also the CEO of the Indus Hospital said.

“The situation could worsen further if precautionary measures not taken and enforced,” Dr. Abdul Bari warned.

He also advised blanket ban on all public gatherings to contain the disease.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan did better than its equal and advanced global partners in containing the spread and mortality rate of the pandemic in the initial phase.

The doctors are warning that the second spike of COVID-19 is more lethal with ever increasing death rate in the country.

The experts are advising caution and following the SOPs to contain the second phase of the disease in the country.

