Covid-19 had significant impact on organised crime: UN envoy

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has said there can be no sustainable development without justice, rule of law and prevention and control of crime.

During his virtual address at 14th UN Crime Congress, he said coordinated approaches to prevent and combat transnational organised crime is critical to recover from the crisis and make progress towards all of the Sustainable Development Goals.

He said like all other aspects of our daily lives, the impact of Covid-19 on transnational organised crime has been significant.

Ambassador Munir Akram said change in labor and migration laws is also critical in addressing the demand for the services of human traffickers.

He said in the context of Covid-19, there is need for effective action against falsified and fake medical products and to strengthen international cooperation in this regard.

