Covid-19 hotspots in Karachi to be placed under lockdown today

KARACHI: In light of the steep spike in Covid-19 cases, coronavirus hotspots in Karachi will be completely locked down by 7pm today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has issued a notification under which the port city’s sensitive areas will be locked down by 7pm today for a period of fourteen days to contain the spread of the infection.

“Pursuant to the recommendations of the Health Department, Government of Sindh and the Deputy Commissioners of Karachi Division regarding the emerging hotspots with respect to the spread of COVID-19 in the following Union Councils, it is hereby ordered that a complete lockdown is to be enforced in the streets/localities of specified areas in these Union Councils for a period of two weeks,” read the notification. The authorities have planned to impose restrictions in several union councils of Karachi’s six districts.

Any movement in the sensitive areas would be banned during the lockdown, they said.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had issued a list of 20 cities identified as coronavirus hotspots across Pakistan.

“A total of 20 cities across Pakistan have been identified as having likely increase in ratio/speed of infection which needs restrictive measures for containment,” a statement issued by the NCOC read.

