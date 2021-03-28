Here’s how you can get your COVID-19 immunisation certificates

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr. Faisal Sultan on Sunday said that the Covid-19 vaccination certificate can be received from National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) centres.

Taking to Twitter, the SAPM said that the certificate can also be accessed by visiting the official website of NADRA.

“Please ensure vaccination staff enters details in #NIMS when getting vaccine. Check your vaccination status by sending CNIC to 1166,” he wrote in a tweet.

“The immunisation certificate will be issued after completion of two doses of the Covid vaccine,” the official further said.

If your vaccination process has been completed you can get your COVID Immunization Certificate https://t.co/WKW6ezlYPb or frm NADRA Mega Centres.

Please ensure vaccination staff enters details in #NIMS when getting vaccine. Check your vaccination status by sending CNIC to 1166 pic.twitter.com/kZfhljn0or — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 28, 2021

A COVID-19 immunisation certificate portal was launched countrywide last Saturday, announced by Planning Minister Asad Umar on social media.

Umar said that the COVID-19 Immunisation certificate issuance portal has been launched across the country.

The minister made this announcement through his official Twitter Handle.

Comments

comments