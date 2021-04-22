ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) for COVID-19 on Friday (tomorrow) as key decisions are expected from the meeting in the wake of rising coronavirus cases and deaths, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting was called after Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan met with Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM House on Thursday.

During the meeting, the NCOC head and SAPM briefed the prime minister in detail about the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The NCC meeting summoned by Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held at the PM House on Friday at 1200:pm. The meeting would be briefed on the nationwide COVID-19 situation.

“Key decisions are expected to be taken during the meeting in the wake of rising COVID-19 numbers,” the sources having knowledge of the meeting’s agenda said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the COVID-19 situation has taken an alarming turn in the country during the third wave as the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the coronavirus has claimed 98 more coronavirus-related deaths during the last 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 16,698.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, the country reported 98 more deaths due to the pandemic, while 5,857 new cases were reported during the said period.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 778,238 as 5,857 new infections surfaced during the past 24 hours.

The total number of people recuperating from the disease stands at 676,605, while 4,593 patients are critically ill due to COVID and are currently under treatment at the country’s various hospitals.

