COVID-19 infects 1240 doctors, 398 nurses in KP: medics body

PESHAWAR: A doctors body has said that 1240 doctors have been infected by COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province so far, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) highlighting infections in the provincial healthcare sector stated that 398 nurses contracted novel coronavirus while working on the front line.

Moreover, 1132 other provincial health workers were infected by the disease, the PDA said in a statement.

During the pandemic 43 health workers, including four nurses, have been martyred by novel coronavirus infection.

“Eight paramedics and six other healthcare workers also martyred by the COVID-19 in KP,” the doctors body said.

The doctors body complained that the families of the martyred health workers were yet to be given the martyrs package.

The doctors and other health workers have also been deprived of the corona risk allowance, announced by the government.

Comments

comments