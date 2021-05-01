Covid-19: Karachi’s Saddar mobile market sealed over SOP violation

KARACHI: Local administration on Saturday sealed Karachi’s Saddar Mobile Market over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place to stem the third wave of Covid-19.

The entry and exit points of the market have been closed with the road leading to it blocked.



The market administration said the move to seal the entire market is beyond comprehension. There are more than 10,000 shops in the market, it added.

Earlier, two commercial banks and a school were sealed in Karachi over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The action was taken in the city South Distric, where the assistant commissioner visited various private offices, banks and a school to review implementation of the COVID SOPs.

Upon violation, two commercial banks and a school were sealed at II Chundrigar Road and Clifton respectively. The action was taken over violation of the 50 per cent staff attendance policy.

