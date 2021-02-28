Covid-19: KP to vaccinate 3 mln people by July, says health minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister has said that the province will administer Covid-19 vaccine to three million people by July, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has stated that the corona vaccination drive now taking momentum in the province.

He said under a strategy Covid-19 vaccination being conducted in phases.

While lauding recent decisions of the NCOC Mr Jhagra said, ” We want revival of the routine life in a better way”.

He said the province has so far vaccinated 16,595 front-line health workers. “In the last 24 hours 2855 more health workers were administered Covid-19 vaccine”.

“Over 100 vaccination centres are functioning in the province for vaccination of the health workers,” Taimur Jhagra said.

“Around 4848 health workers have been administered vaccine in Peshawar,” provincial health minister said.

It is to be mentioned here that the federal Ministry of National Health had recently expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of vaccination of frontline health workers against the coronavirus.

In a letter to the capital’s public and private hospitals as well as labs, the ministry had pointed out that the vaccination pace is slow as less than half of the total registered health workers have been inoculated against the virus as yet.

It lamented that the vaccination pace didn’t pick up despite its directives in this regard.

