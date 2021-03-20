COVID-19 spike: Markets to remain closed in Gujranwala today

GUJRANWALA: The number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab’s district of Gujranwala has jumped to 872 on Saturday, ARY News reported.

More than 20 areas of Gujranwala are under smart lockdown amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

As many as 63 patients are under treatment at the Civil Hospital out of which 25 are said to be critical, confirmed the health authorities. More than 500 persons are quarantined at their homes.

Meanwhile, all the biggest markets of the city will remain closed today as per the directions of the local administration, said the president businessmen association.

Markets in Satelite Town, People’s Colony, Model Town and others will remain closed today, while meat, milk, groceries and medical stores will remain open.

The DC Gujranwala said there is a complete ban over unnecessary movement in the area and strict action would be taken against traders, who found violation the orders.

Furthermore, there is a complete ban on all kinds of gatherings at any place, public or private in the area.

Only take-away is allowed at hotels and restaurants. Moreover, schools, cinema halls, parks and shrines are also closed for two weeks.

