COVID-19: NCOC reviews arrangements ahead of Muharram

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) was held on Monday to discuss precautionary measures ahead of Muharram-ul Harram in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad.

The forum deliberated upon upcoming Muharram-ul Haram processions and measures to ensure public health and safety.

The meeting was briefed that after a prolonged discussion plan of action has been finalised on the guidelines during Muharram.

Speaking in the meeting, Asad Umar directed concerned authorities to ensure implementation on the SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus and added that fines would be slapped in case of violations.

The NCOC chairman also directed to ensure spot testing of the visitors going to northern areas via mobile testing camp.

Provinces were also on board in the meeting via video link.

It is pertinent to mention here that coronavirus cases have witnessed a massive decline in Pakistan in recent days and the government has lifted almost all restrictions.

