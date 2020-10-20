COVID-19 Update: Sindh notes 4 more deaths as 214 new cases emerge

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said in his statement over COVID-19 situation on Tuesday the past 24 hours in the province recorded 214 new cases of infection, ARY News reported.

In a statement released today, the province chief noted that Sindh health department conducted 7487 novel coronavirus test in the past 24 hours out of which 214 tested positive for the pandemic.

CM Shah said the pandemic over the period in question claimed four more lives in Karachi. He stated that out of the 214 cases to have tested positive in over a day, 120 belong in the metropolis.

READ: COVID-19 cases surging due to non-compliance of SOPs: Buzdar

Earlier today, Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar said the number of novel coronavirus patients is increasing due to neglecting the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The active cases of COVID-19 in the province have increased to 2198 as 108 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister stated.

In last 24 hours, 12 more patients of the disease died in the province and the overall death toll reached to 2310, he said.

CM Buzdar stated that the number of coronavirus patients had dropped to an extent earlier but in 20 days of October the tally of infections and casualties have increased.

The chief minister appealed citizens to follow the precautionary measures in letter and spirit. The cooperation of citizens is necessary to avoid the second wave of the COVID-19, Buzdar said.

