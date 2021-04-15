COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Oman as ICU cases hit new record

MUSCAT: Night curfew has been renewed in Oman as the Sultanate reported a record number of coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) on Wednesday.

According to local media reports, for the first time since the pandemic hit the country 264 patients have been shifted to the ICUs in Oman with an overall 770 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Keeping in view the rising numbers, the authorities have renewed the ban on all commercial activities and movement of people and vehicles between 9:00 pm to 4:00 am local time throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

All types of gatherings, including iftars in mosques, tents, or public places typical during Ramadan are affected by the prohibition against the mass assembly.

Oman’s Supreme Committee, which was created to deal with all coronavirus pandemic-related developments, also imposed a ban on all social, sports, and cultural activities and any other group activities.

Key sectoral workers such as in oil, healthcare, utilities, food supply, media and three-ton trucks are exempted from the movement ban, provided they have permissions. Pharmacies were also allowed to operate during the commercial ban.

The decisions can either be relaxed or toughened, depending on the pandemic situation, according to Dr. Abdullah Nasser Al-Harrasi, the minister of Information and a member of the COVID-19 Supreme Committee.

The restrictions have been announced a week after the Omani government lifted the nationwide coronavirus curfew until the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan.

