Coronavirus claims 72 more lives in Pakistan in a day

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 72 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,935, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 72 more lives and 3,270 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 34,535. The positivity ratio was recorded at 8.22 per cent during the past one day.

A total of 39,742 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 9,857,233 tests have been conducted so far.

2,485 patients are in critical condition across the country, whereas, 1,733 people recovered from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Overall 585,271 have regained their health from the COVID-19.

