2,963 coronavirus cases, 60 deaths reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 60 deaths and 2,963 new cases due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, 60 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,547. 1,797 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,498 patients are in critical condition including 12 more declared critical.

The total count of active cases is 45,324 and the positivity rate was recorded up to 7.78 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 426,142.

A total of 38,092 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 372,271 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 5,865,944 samples have been tested thus far.

The national dashboard stated that the highest death toll was recorded in Punjab province during the last 24 hours. 39 out of 60 deceased patients were put on ventilators, whereas, the number of critical patients is consistently increasing in parts of the country.

Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Peshawar are among the major cities where the tally of COVID-19 critical patients is rising. In Multan, 63 per cent ventilators for coronavirus patients are in use, 49 in Islamabad, 41 in Peshawar and 36 per cent in Lahore.

In the federal capital, 61 per cent oxygen beds for Covid patients are in use, 47 per cent in Multan, 46 per cent in Peshawar and 37 per cent in Abbottabad.

Comments

comments