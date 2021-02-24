COVID-19: Pakistan records 50 deaths, 1,196 cases in a day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 50 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,708, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 50 more lives and 1,196 fresh infections were reported.

The total count of active cases is 23,665.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,964 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,632 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 574,580.

A total of 38,453 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 538,207 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,790,986 samples have been tested thus far.

