COVID-19: Pakistan records 40 deaths, 2,007 new cases within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 40 more lives, whereas, 2,007 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 40 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 10,598. 1,617 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,266 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 33,474.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 499,517.

305 patients of coronavirus are on ventilators out of a total of 2,779 people admitted to 631 hospitals across the country.

A total of 40,898 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 455,445 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,043,604 samples have been tested thus far.

