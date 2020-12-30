COVID-19: Pakistan records 55 deaths, 2,155 infections in a day

ISLAMABAD: The statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that the coronavirus pandemic claims 55 more lives, whereas, 2,155 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, 55 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 10,047. 4,619 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,219 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 37,080.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 477,240.

A total of 36,390 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 430,113 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,656,373 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments