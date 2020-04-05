COVID-19: PALPA stops pilots from operating special flights

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) on Sunday prohibited pilots from operating special flights after COVID-19 related SOPs have been ignored, ARY News reported.

“It has come to our notice that on recently operated “humanitarian flights” safety has been compromised and COVID-19 related SOPs have been ignored,” reads a statement released by PALPA.

The circulation reads that the safety and health of crew members remain an utmost priority and PALPA will not compromise on the safety of its members.

“The safety and health of our crew members has always been and remains our utmost priority. PALPA will in no circumstances compromise on the safety of its members,” it added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) international flight operations are partially restoring as a special flight carrying 327 passengers left for London on Saturday night, after the strict screening of the passengers at the health desk at the airport.

The PIA’s spokesperson said that another flight will leave for London today from the Islamabad airport.

It may be noted that the PIA was allowed to operate eight special flights for London and Manchester.

