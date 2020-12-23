COVID-19 patient beaten to death by roommate at hospital

LANCASTER: A COVID-19 patient has allegedly beaten his elderly roommate to death at a hospital located in Lancaster city of California.

The incident took place at Antelope Valley Hospital on the morning of December 17 where a man admitted to the COVID-19 unit beat a fellow patient, a man in his 80s, to death by severely hitting with an oxygen tank, ABC7 reported.

The report said that both of the patients were strangers to each other and the motive of the attack was unclear.

The elderly victim died the day after the attack by his roommate. The suspect was arrested and charged with murder with an enhancement based on the victim’s age.

An average of more than 200,000 people tested positive for coronavirus every day for two straight weeks in the United States, a toll that has led to record numbers of people hospitalized and dying of the virus.

The US reported over 195,000 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, putting the seven-day average of daily new cases at just over 215,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

That is only slightly changed from the number of newly infected back on December 10, when the seven-day average of daily new cases reached 212,000, which suggests that new cases may have flattened at a high daily average, CNN reported.

Yet because hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 generally follow a week or two after new cases, the number of Americans hospitalized and dying from the virus has continued to increase.

