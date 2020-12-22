COVID-19 positive accused causes panic in courtroom

KARACHI: An extortion accused on Tuesday caused panic in anti-terrorism court with his disclosure that he was COVID-19 positive, ARY News reported.

The man, who was arrested over demanding extortion from a trader and later released on bail, today appeared in the hearing of his case in anti-terrorism court number 16, at 8:00 am. He informed a court official at noon that he was tested positive for coronavirus.

The disclosure caused fear in the courtroom as panicked court staff and lawyers left the courtroom immediately.

The accused was asked to leave the court forthwith. A spray was started in the courtroom after the infected accused left the premises.

Later, investigation officer of the case informed court that the accused was on bail and he was unaware about his health condition.

Earlier, a witness caused panic during a hearing in the Accountability Court on December 05 after the revelation that he was diagnosed with coronavirus a few days ago.

The dramatic situation occurred during the hearing of illegal plots allotment corruption reference against Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal.

As per details, the prosecution team presented a witness before the court to record statement, who was already suffering from coronavirus.

The revelation caused panic in the court and he was asked to leave the courtroom immediately.

In a separate situation that occurred last month in the Supreme Court, a COVID-19 positive lawyer had appeared before the court of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

As per details, Barrister Dr Adnan Khan who was diagnosed with the coronavirus a few days ago had appeared before CJP Justice Gulzar for the hearing of the case.

“Though I had been tested positive for COVID-19, but appearing before the court”, he was quoted as saying before the CJP.

Comments

comments