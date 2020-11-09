COVID-19 positive cases rapidly rising in big cities: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its session on Monday expressed concern over soaring rate of COVID-19 positive cases in the country, ARY News reported.

A review meeting of the NCOC, chaired by federal minister Asad Umar, thoroughly discussed soaring rate of novel coronavirus positive cases and enforcement of precautionary measures in the country.

The NCOC meeting expressed concern over the increasing ratio of positive cases in country, which has reached to 4.5 percent.

“Positive rate of coronavirus cases rapidly increasing in big cities, which is at maximum in 15 major cities of the country,” it was observed in the NCOC meeting. “Maximum positive rate of coronavirus cases has been reported 16.59 percent in Hyderabad,” the meeting observed.

“The rate of positive cases in Gilgit is 15.38 percent and Multan at 15.97 pct,” the meeting was informed. Mover the rate of positive cases in Muzaffarabad was recorded 14.12% and 11.11% in Mirpur Azad Kashmir.

“The corona positive cases ratio in Peshawar reached to 9.63 and in Quetta 8.03 percent,” the meeting was briefed.

Islamabad have 7.48 pct, Karachi 7.12 percent, Lahore 5.37 pct and Rawalpindi 4.63 percent ratio of positive coronavirus cases.

Provincial chief secretaries briefed the meeting about the steps taken in the context of recent guidelines and implementation of the SOPs in sensitive cities including use of face masks and outdoor weddings.

The meeting was told that micro-smart lockdowns have been enforces at 4136 spots across the country.

The meeting was also informed that 2811 oxygen beds have been provided to hospitals to enhance their working capacity, while 13,000 oxygen cylinders have also been supplied to the provinces and the federal territories.

The meeting was informed that present health guidelines will remain in force in the country till January 2021.

Comments

comments