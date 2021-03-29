Covid-19 positive cases ratio rises to 8 pct, above in 26 districts

ISLAMABAD: The test positivity ratio in 26 districts of the country has reached to eight percent or above amid raging third wave of the coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to figures, in 14 districts of Punjab, seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three districts in Azad Kashmir the ratio of COVID-19 positive tests has reached to eight percent or above.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The highest ratio of coronavirus positive cases across the country has been 23 percent in Swat and 22 pct in Peshawar, according to the official figures.

Test positivity ratio of coronavirus in Lahore has reached to alarming 17 percent and 15 percent in Rawalpindi. In Faisalabad the ratio of positive cases has been 15 percent, while 10 pct in Gujranwala district.

In Mandi Bahauddin district, coronavirus positive cases ratio is 10 pct, seven pct in Gujrat, nine percent in Okara and Rahim Yar Khan districts, 12 pct in Sargodha and Sialkot and nine percent in Toba Tek Singh.

The ratio of positive cases in Bahawapur has been eight percent, while in Multan positivity rate has reached to 12 percent.

In Nowshera district, the ratio of positive cases has reached to 19 percent, and in Malakand and Swabi 12 percent, while in Lower Dir eight percent cases reported positive.

Meanwhile, in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Kotli districts of Azad Kashmir, positive cases have been reported above eight percent.

A special session of the NCOC yesterday ordered that “all kind of gatherings (indoor / outdoor) will be banned with immediate effect.”

“This will include all social, cultural, political, sports and other events,” the NCOC cleared.

The NCOC said these decisions will be implemented in districts and cities with 8% positivity percentage (three days rolling average). It will provide “updated hotspot maps” to the provinces for the enforcement of expanded lockdowns with effect from March 29 (today)

Comments

comments