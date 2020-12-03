COVID-19 positivity ratio hikes to 8.16 percent in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The highest positivity ratio of COVID-19 cases in the current season 8.16 percent was recorded in Pakistan on Thursday as the country continues to reel under the impact of the pandemic, ARY News reported.

A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) considered over the COVID-19 situation and implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the country.

The meeting attended by concerned federal and provincial officials, was informed that 2469 patients of the coronavirus were in critical condition.

The session was informed that Sindh has 14.1 percent positivity rate, while the ratio of positive cases in Azad Kashmir has been 11.9 percent.

Positive cases of novel coronavirus in Balochistan reached to 12.5 pct, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 5.6 pct, Punjab 4.2 pct, federal capital city Islamabad 6.6 pct and Gilgit-Baltistan 4.7.

Karachi has emerged as the city with highest ratio of coronavirus positive cases with a positivity rate of 20.12 percent, it was informed in a briefing of the NCOC.

The NCOC session was informed that the highest test positivity rate in the country was recorded in Karachi 20.12 percent, followed by Hyderabad at 18.43pc, Abbottabad at 14.53pc, Muzaffarabad at 11.48pc, Mirpur at 10.57pc, Peshawar at 9.17pc and Quetta at 09.91pc.

In cities, Lahore have 5.69 pct positivity, Rawalpindi 4.95 and Faisalabad 6.8 percent the NCOC session was informed.

The ratio of positive cases in Islamabad has been 6.61 pct and Gilgit 4.76, the session was further briefed.

According to the briefing, Pakistan have overall 301 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

In Lahore 80 patients and Multan 40 corona patents have been on vents, while in Rawalpindi 41 and Islamabad 40 Covid patients admitted at hospitals with ventilators. Karachi have 75 patients on ventilators.

