COVID-19 positivity ratio rises to 8.5pc in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The daily positivity ratio of coronavirus cases in Islamabad reached 8.5 per cent on Friday, the highest in the current year.

According to Islamabad District Health Officer Dr. Zaeem Zia, the coronavirus positivity rate in the capital rose to 8.5 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 620 COVID-19 cases were reported, surging the overall number of cases in Islamabad to 50,096. Five more people lost their lives while battling the deadly pandemic during the said period.

The DHO said 51pc of the ventilators reserved for the critical patients of coronavirus are currently under use.

Read more: Islamabad areas sealed as COVID-19 cases surge in federal capital

Earlier on March 14, authorities in Islamabad had decided to seal three sectors in the federal capital by Sunday night and there were chances that more areas would go under lockdown owing to rising COVID-19 cases.

Sharing a notification on his Twitter account regarding the closure, Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat had said that sectors F-11 (1), I-8 (4), and I-10 (2) would be sealed from that night.

“These areas have collectively reported 152 COVID-19 cases,” he said adding that commercial areas and amusement parks in these areas would remain shut for three days a week (Friday, Saturday and Sunday),” he had said.

Comments

comments