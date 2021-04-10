COVID-19: Punjab govt issues fresh SOPs for Ramazan

LAHORE: Amid the third wave of coronavirus in the country, the Punjab government on Saturday issued special SOPs and guidelines for mosques to be implemented during Ramazan, ARY News reported.

The SOPs have been issued by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

As per new SOPs, carpet or rugs will not be spread/laid in Mosques or Imambargahs, prayers will be offered on the bare floors.

Those older than 60 years, adolescent children and those suffering from flu, cough, etc should not come to mosques or imambargahs.

It is obligatory that mask is worn before coming to mosque or imambargah and not to shake hands or hug anyone in the mosque.

Rows of the praying individuals should be aligned so that there is a distance of 6 feet between individuals.

If people wish to bring their own prayer mats from home, they can do so.

Taraweeh will be observed within the boundaries of the mosque

Punjab Covid-19 cases

Punjab reported 2,628 new infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, quoting provincial health department.

According to Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 57 more patients of the disease died by a coronavirus in the province. The tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province has reached to 6,908.

With the addition of 2,628 new infections, the provincial tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases has surged to 246,000.

