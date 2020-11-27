COVID-19: PML-N Senator Kalsoom Parveen put on ventilator  

ISLAMABAD: Senator Kalsoom Parveen of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been put on ventilator as she suffered from COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported on Friday quoting Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla.

In a message on his Twitter account, the deputy chairman prayed for the early recovery of the fellow parliamentarian. He said that Senator Kalsoom Parveen was suffering from COVID-19 and was put on oxygen support.

Dear parliamentarians our beloved senator kulsoom Parveen is suffering from covid 19 she has been admitted in ali clinic islamabad she is presently on oxygen I appeal to every one to pray for her early recovery — Saleem Mandviwalla (@SaleemMandvi) November 27, 2020



“She has been admitted in Ali clinic Islamabad,” Saleem Mandviwalla said while asking others to pray for her speedy recovery.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s upper house of the parliament suspended on November 03 day to day activities amid rising COVID-19 cases besides shuting down offices for at least three days.

The Senate offices on the instructions of Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani have been suspended starting today and a notification to that effect has been issued as well.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases

Pakistan has recorded fresh 3,313 COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, 54 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,897. 1,489 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,112 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 389,311, whereas, the active cases stood at 45,533. A total of 43,214 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 335,881 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,386,916 samples have been tested thus far

